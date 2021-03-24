Data shows third Covid wave soon to hit East Cape metros

The third Covid-19 wave is due to hit the two big Eastern Cape metros of Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City by the end of March/beginning of April.

This is sooner than expected and we are confident of the prediction as it is based on a range of local and regional data and on a year of national modelling, from the time Covid-19 hit SA in March 2020.

This scientific evidence informs us about the waves and how we can anticipate them.

If we act in time, and ensure all the prevention protocols are being followed, and the health services facilities and processes are in place, we can control the spread of the virus.

If we do not act in time, the virus will run rampant, our facilities will be overwhelmed and in all probability it will lead to a peak in the number of deaths.

From the modelling we used in 2020, (based on the number of deaths) we predicted the first wave would peak around mid-to-end July, while national models predicted much later in the year, from September. We now know it peaked around July 19 2020.

The data for the Eastern Cape shows the province led the second wave, but by the time additional restrictions were introduced in October 2020, it was too late to effect optimal systems as we were already heading towards the festive season, with a lot of movement and interprovincial and cross-border travel.

This led to the second wave rapidly spreading throughout SA.

The rural areas were hard hit as people headed there from the cities to visit their families. We knew this would happen. And we know a similar situation will happen now if nothing is done as we head towards Easter and winter.