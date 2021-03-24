Blaming rape complainants deplorable
Shocking allegations that a teenage girl was raped on church premises were reported at the weekend.
A 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped by two young church volunteers at Gqeberha’s popular Father’s House Church after a youth service on March 12...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.