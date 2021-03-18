Labour’s stale election threat

PREMIUM

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is sulking. It has taken a decision not to campaign for the ANC in the upcoming local elections, by withholding its material and physical resources.



This is either due to the impasse with the government over the 2018 public sector wage deal, or because it does not have the money to do so — the reasons differ, depending on which national leader of the union is speaking...

