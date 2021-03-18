EP rugby in need of big cash injection
Eastern Province’s start to their Preparation Series campaign has underlined the huge gulf between SA’s richer unions and their poorer cousins.
After leaking 141 points in two games against below-strength opposition, EP’s rugby bosses have been forced to take stock...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.