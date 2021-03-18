Opinion

Behind the smoke of student protests

PREMIUM
Jonathan Jansen Columnist 18 March 2021

If universities gave in to the 15 demands of the South African Union of Students (SAUS), our higher education institutions would collapse overnight.

Nobody pays. No registration fees. No fee increases. Abolition of all debt. Postgraduate students funded. Laptops for everyone. The full return of all students under level 1 lockdown. No academic exclusions. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X