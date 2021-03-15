Our leaders must set an example and cough up on rental debts

PREMIUM

It is simply shameful that serving and former ministers and members of parliament have failed to settle their rental bills with the state.



In a reply to a question to public works minister Patricia de Lille by IFP Mthokozisi Nxumalo, it was revealed that R3bn was owed to the department by various entities including government departments, state-owned companies, municipalities and big companies...

