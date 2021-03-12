Time to be vigilant as Covid cases rise

It has been a difficult year since SA recorded its first Covid-19 case in March 2020. As a nation, we have been through a difficult period — from learning to wear masks everywhere we go, to constant sanitising and keeping a distance when, for the most part, we are a social nation.



But many adjusted to the new way of doing things and we soldiered through the first wave, and then the number of daily infections decreased and with that came loosened lockdown restrictions...

