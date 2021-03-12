Forget about thriving export industries while protecting plodding companies
From ArcelorMittal SA and SAA to Hulamin and Daybreak Farms, where the state goes failure follows
The more I learn about what central planning does to industrial policy, the less hope I have for it. I know my views are not important, and that, as the CEO of the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) put it the other day, I am “a campaigning man who writes with presumed authority on a wide range of topics”.
Quite. The head of Seifsa is a former journalist who, as a newspaper editor, would on occasion publish his own poetry on his pages...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.