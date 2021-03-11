This is how to break the student debt stalemate

It reportedly stands at more than R9bn, but there are ways to address the crisis and avoid the harmful, annual dance

In chess, it is called a stalemate. When both players can no longer win, the match is declared a draw and the game is over. The disruptive protests this week at universities such as Wits in Johannesburg and, much earlier in the year, institutions such as UKZN, signal the obvious — we have reached a stalemate on the issue of historic debt.



The accumulation of student debt reportedly runs north of R9bn. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.