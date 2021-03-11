Japan facing tough Olympic Games decisions
Tough decisions are facing the Tokyo Olympic organising committee as it weighs up the pros and cons of allowing foreign visitors to attend the global showpiece.
If the Games go ahead without thousands of overseas fans in the stadiums, the event will be robbed of much of its international flavour...
