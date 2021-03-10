Dear scientists, thanks for soldiering on in the face of modern medievals

After a year of wilful ignorance, let’s hear it for the health workers and ‘witches’ who will save us

Almost exactly a year ago, SA identified its first case of Covid-19. Three weeks later a 21-day hard lockdown began, and the rest is contested history featuring hot chickens, cold politicians, vast looting, extraordinary courage and skill from medical professionals, and, for far too many families, the grief and anger of losing someone to a virus their neighbours say is a media hoax.



This week I’ve seen a number of people marking the anniversary of Covid-19 in this country, and I can see why. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.