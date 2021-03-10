Dear scientists, thanks for soldiering on in the face of modern medievals
After a year of wilful ignorance, let’s hear it for the health workers and ‘witches’ who will save us
Almost exactly a year ago, SA identified its first case of Covid-19. Three weeks later a 21-day hard lockdown began, and the rest is contested history featuring hot chickens, cold politicians, vast looting, extraordinary courage and skill from medical professionals, and, for far too many families, the grief and anger of losing someone to a virus their neighbours say is a media hoax.
This week I’ve seen a number of people marking the anniversary of Covid-19 in this country, and I can see why. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.