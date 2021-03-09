Eyes in the sky essential for fighting crime
With serious crimes on the rise in the Eastern Cape, you would think every effort would be made to ensure police officers have all the resources they need.
However, this is not the case in the province as all four police helicopters are out of commission because they either need servicing or repairs. ..
