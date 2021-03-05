If only SA really were run like a spaza shop
Unlike most ANC ministers, the people who run these businesses actually understand how money works
This week, as international relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor admitted that her department spending R118m on a hotel in New York was “an embarrassment”, it was once again reported that MPs have accused her of running her department like a “spaza shop”. This is obviously incredibly unfair to the owners of spaza shops.
It’s also fantastically dickish of the MPs who used the analogy. Indeed, if I were Desmond Moela, an ANC MP who used the spaza analogy, and I were sitting in parliament drawing a fat paycheck from the party strangling SA’s economy to death, I like to think I wouldn’t be so callous as to mock hardworking, job-creating South Africans who, unlike my colleagues in government, know which end to hold a spoon...
