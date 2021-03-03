Schooling without schools and other lessons from 2020

I must admit that I had only a passing interest in the 2020 matric results released last week.



I have been busy with other things and refused to be drawn by those who would like to entangle me in pointless political discussion and develop an opinion on whether these results serve as evidence that the government is doing a good, bad or average job...

