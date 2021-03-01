Glimmer of Covid hope — but stay vigilant
Though not out of the woods just yet, all indications are that we are slowly winning the war against Covid-19 -- until the third wave hits.
Nelson Mandela Bay, one of the first regions declared as a coronavirus hotspot in 2020, had 84 active cases last week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.