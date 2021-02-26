Our woeful councillors put people second
Nelson Mandela Bay residents could have a new mayor by the close of business on Friday.
Though this is highly unlikely — the coalition government has enough seats to defeat the motion of no confidence in mayor Nqaba Bhanga — anything is possible in politics, especially in the Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.