City’s new name a chance to heal divisive past
Imagine arriving in a country and then deciding to rename a town — one that was not even the land of your birth — after your deceased wife.
That is exactly what Sir Rufane Donkin, the acting governor of the Cape Colony, did when he decided to change the name of what was then Algoa Bay to that of his wife, Lady Elizabeth, in 1820...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.