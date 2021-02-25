NMU medical school ready to serve society
SA’s 10th medical school opens its doors this year at Nelson Mandela University after the idea of building a medical school in Port Elizabeth was first mooted in the 1940s.
The hope of generations has now become a reality which will help to address the critical shortage of medical professionals in SA, which falls far below the World Health Organisation’s recommended ratio of doctors to population...
