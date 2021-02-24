Underdogs EP must seize the moment

If EP’s aspiring young rugby players need a role model as they embark on a tough Preparation Series campaign, they need to look no further than star wing Yaw Penxe.



After being in the wilderness for a more than a year, EP’s Elephants return to action when they face the Bulls at Loftus on Sunday...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.