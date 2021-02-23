Take the vaccine — it will save your life
I have been receiving frantic phone calls over the past couple of weeks. Some members of my family and friends are in a mild state of panic about the Covid vaccination.
Their main concern is whether it would be “halal”. It’s a tough one. I don’t know whether the vaccinations are “halal,” and I don’t, actually, care...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.