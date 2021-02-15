Time long overdue to fire health MEC Gomba

PREMIUM

Weeks after SA reported its first case of Covid-19, the Eastern Cape department of health came under fire for its poor handling of tracking and tracing of those who had attended funerals in the province which were believed to have been superspreader gatherings.



And soon thereafter, the department — with its political head MEC Sindiswa Gomba — appeared to move from one blunder to another...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.