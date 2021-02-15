Time long overdue to fire health MEC Gomba
Weeks after SA reported its first case of Covid-19, the Eastern Cape department of health came under fire for its poor handling of tracking and tracing of those who had attended funerals in the province which were believed to have been superspreader gatherings.
And soon thereafter, the department — with its political head MEC Sindiswa Gomba — appeared to move from one blunder to another...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.