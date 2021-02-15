Opinion

Opportunist EFF wrong to blame Madiba for SA’s current problems

Justice Malala Columnist 15 February 2021

It's time to stand up against the disgraceful and dishonest assault on the name and legacy of Nelson Mandela.

Mandela, we were told by peacetime revolutionary and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in December, opining from the warmth of his taxpayer-funded house, “sold out” black people...

