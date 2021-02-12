Gauteng: A province divided

The Gauteng ANC is seldom credited for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Nasrec win. But if not for the “unity” ticket pursued by then-Gauteng chair Paul Mashatile, joining forces with David Mabuza, chair of Mpumalanga, SA would probably have the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) brigade navigating it through Covid-19.



That cringeworthy eventuality was prevented, however, and Mashatile and Mabuza were rewarded with top ANC spots after both backed Ramaphosa instead of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma...

