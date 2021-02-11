Opinion

Time to nurture local rugby talent

Editorial Comment None 11 February 2021

With Covid-19 putting SA’s smaller rugby unions under severe financial strain, the focus on nurturing home grown talent will accelerate in 2021.

While even the bigger unions are feeling the pressure, it is regions like Eastern Province and Border which will need to box clever if they want to survive and prosper...

