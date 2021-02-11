Time to nurture local rugby talent
With Covid-19 putting SA’s smaller rugby unions under severe financial strain, the focus on nurturing home grown talent will accelerate in 2021.
While even the bigger unions are feeling the pressure, it is regions like Eastern Province and Border which will need to box clever if they want to survive and prosper...
