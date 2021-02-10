State of stagnation: ho-hum, it’s time to be told all the platitudes yet again

The age-old tradition of leaders plying us with platitudes to placate us is still alive and well in the National Assembly

Imagine a small village, entirely and hopelessly in the grip of an untouchable criminal cartel.



Perhaps this village is a huddle of homes and rice paddies in medieval China, tormented by a local warlord, or a row of dusty shop fronts in the American Old West, their blinds drawn and doors locked as the local gang of outlaws walks, spurs jingling, down the deserted high street...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.