State of stagnation: ho-hum, it’s time to be told all the platitudes yet again
The age-old tradition of leaders plying us with platitudes to placate us is still alive and well in the National Assembly
Imagine a small village, entirely and hopelessly in the grip of an untouchable criminal cartel.
Perhaps this village is a huddle of homes and rice paddies in medieval China, tormented by a local warlord, or a row of dusty shop fronts in the American Old West, their blinds drawn and doors locked as the local gang of outlaws walks, spurs jingling, down the deserted high street...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.