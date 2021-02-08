Bethelsdorp school is under siege and it needs help fast

As if schools don’t have enough to contend with already with the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 virus, burglaries, arson and the wanton destruction of the buildings and equipment are adding to their already heavy burdens.



One school in Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, in particular, just cannot seem to catch a break...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.