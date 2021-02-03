All eyes on provincial government in vaccine rollout

PREMIUM

The fact that the Eastern Cape health department says it will not go out to tender for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, which arrived in SA on Monday, means millions of rand are expected to be saved.



This is a welcome development as it means there won’t be any chance politicians, high-ranking government officials, unscrupulous business owners and their cronies who will unduly benefit from the rollout of the vaccine by charging inflated prices...

