All eyes on provincial government in vaccine rollout
The fact that the Eastern Cape health department says it will not go out to tender for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, which arrived in SA on Monday, means millions of rand are expected to be saved.
This is a welcome development as it means there won’t be any chance politicians, high-ranking government officials, unscrupulous business owners and their cronies who will unduly benefit from the rollout of the vaccine by charging inflated prices...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.