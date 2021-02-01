Well done to our proactive residents

One man decides he’s had enough of the filth plaguing the area he lives in, rolls up his sleeves, and cleans and beautifies a site used as an illegal dumping ground.



The illegal dumping is a citywide problem, made worse in many areas by vagrants living in abandoned rundown buildings and others dumping their rubbish on any available open space, including pavements...

