Police consistency essential in enforcing Covid regulations

A Johannesburg father was recently arrested rushing to a nearby hospital during curfew hours to buy formula milk for his newborn baby. The man had gone to a pharmacy at a hospital at about 1am as the mother of the baby struggled to breastfeed the baby.



On his way back home, he was stopped by the police and arrested for failure to adhere to the curfew even after he allegedly produced proof of purchase for the formula milk. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.