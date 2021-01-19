Right digs in heels as seismic shift under way in US
If everything goes according to plan, the US will have a new president and vice-president on Wednesday. .
Joe Biden will be president and Kamala Harris will be his deputy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.