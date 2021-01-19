Latest wave of load-shedding bitter pill to swallow
Rolling blackouts were announced by Eskom last week, with the entire country plunged into stage 2 load-shedding through most of the weekend and continuing into the start of this week.
“The system remains constrained and vulnerable,” the power utility said in a statement...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.