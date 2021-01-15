Vandalism at schools must end
Thanks to vandals, pupils at a Port Elizabeth school already face an uphill battle before the new academic year has even started.
This is after an already chaotic year which saw schools operating in ways we could not have imagined — teaching via lessons online for those with the facilities to be taught virtually and pupils effectively attending school in shifts...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.