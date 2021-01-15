Roots of pre-election carnage by Uganda security forces
For two days in November 2020, Uganda witnessed some of the most violent riots in a decade.
The riots were triggered by the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who is challenging the incumbent Yoweri Museveni in the February 14 2021 election...
