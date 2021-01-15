Opinion

Roots of pre-election carnage by Uganda security forces

By Sylvie Namwase - 15 January 2021

For two days in November 2020, Uganda witnessed some of the most violent riots in a decade.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, who is challenging the incumbent Yoweri Museveni in the February 14 2021 election...

