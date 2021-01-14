Will Nombexeza step aside?
Will he toe the party line and step aside or will he defy the ANC?
That is the big question that is yet to be answered as the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has recommended that troubled Ward 50 councillor Lunga Nombexeza step aside until his legal woes are over...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.