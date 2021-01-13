Time for EP to turn over new leaf
New EP coach Peter de Villiers will have struck a chord with many disillusioned rugby supporters when he called for the Elephants to become a “People’s Team”.
For too long there has been a disconnect between rugby fans and professional rugby in the Bay and De Villiers wants the impasse to end...
