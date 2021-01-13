Opinion

Time for EP to turn over new leaf

Editorial Comment None 13 January 2021

New EP coach Peter de Villiers will have struck a chord with many disillusioned rugby supporters when he called for the Elephants to become a “People’s Team”.

For too long there has been a disconnect between rugby fans and professional rugby in the Bay and De Villiers wants the impasse to end...

