Opinion

Depression can kill. Let’s unite to fight it

Editorial Comment None 12 January 2021

Depression. Suicide. Two words that, for some reason, are taboo in parts of society. Some people even doubt whether depression actually exists.

Yet, we know depression — the leading cause of suicide — is real...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in COVID-19 response
EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges

Most Read

X