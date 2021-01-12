Depression can kill. Let’s unite to fight it
Depression. Suicide. Two words that, for some reason, are taboo in parts of society. Some people even doubt whether depression actually exists.
Yet, we know depression — the leading cause of suicide — is real...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.