Covid, Covid, Covid — we’ve all had enough

Huge penalties for not wearing masks or breaking curfew, among a host of other things.

Headline after headline about Covid-19-related lockdowns, vaccines, infection rates, deaths.

Is it any wonder that people are tuning out?

The “fine-you-into-submission” approach and endless streams of stories all with the common theme of Covid-19 are having distinctly different effects.

On one side, you have those who devour and take to heart every word they read or hear about the virus, allowing it to eventually consume them, in some cases, to the point of fanaticism.

These are the people who publicly shame others for not wearing their masks or report their neighbours for perceived infringements of the regulations.

On the other, there are those who have effectively “switched off” from listening to or reading anything that is about the virus because they feel they are being brainwashed by a constant diet of Covid news and are, quite simply, sick and tired of hearing about it.

They want their lives back, not “the new normal” all the world leaders, including SA’s, are singing, but the way things were before the lockdown madness began.

There are also growing numbers of people who dismiss the virus as a “scamdemic” and a plot by the world’s elites to disempower and control the man in the street, destroy the middle-class and small businesses, kill free thinking and regulate them into submission.

And the longer the lockdowns continue, the more people are buying into this school of thought.

Whichever category you fall into, the worrying speed with which vaccines are being produced and the rush to procure them for mass vaccination programmes before they have been properly tested are not helping.

Very few people welcomed the new year with hope and optimism, with the lockdowns and restrictions squeezing every drop of joy from life.

Addressing the alcohol abuse issue, sensibly, is one thing.

Destroying people’s mental health by keeping them cooped up in their homes for insanely long periods, with the simplest pleasures in life, such as a walk on the beach, denied to them and nothing to look forward to, is another.

How long before we say enough?