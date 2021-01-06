Challenging time for world sport
An example of sport being turned on its head by Covid-19 is the possibility the Springboks may have travel to the UK to face the British and Irish Lions.
In a desperate bid to salvage rugby’s biggest event for 2021, this is one of the contingency plans being put on the table by concerned administrators...
