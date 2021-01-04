WANDILE SIHLOBO | Finance a crucial factor in the drive to create black commercial farmers

PREMIUM

SA does not have a shortage of farming skills. The country is among the world’s leading nations in producing several horticultural commodities and a continent leader growing field crops such as maize and soya beans. The integration of black farmers into the commercial agricultural sector doesn’t need outside knowledge but co-operation among South Africans.



Why do I mention solely black farmers and not all farmers broadly? For the simple reason that while SA is among the world’s leading producers and exporters of agricultural products, black farmers only make up between 5% and 10% of the overall production, according to data from the National Agricultural Marketing Council. This small share contribution of black farmers prompted my previous article about the need for commercialisation of black farmers...

