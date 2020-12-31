Opinion

Our citizens are fiddling while Rome burns

Editorial Comment None 31 December 2020

No sooner had President Cyril Ramaphosa finished his address to the nation on Monday night than a video started circulating on social media.

In the video, taken from the DJ’s desk, people are seen partying in a crowded venue...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X