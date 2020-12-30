Don’t unpack your bags too soon, Malesela
Siviwe Mpengesi was at his notorious worst again this past week.
Chippa United’s boss, triggerman or ringmaster, as some soccer followers have labelled him on social media, made his 28th coaching appointment in only eight years when he named Dan Malesela as his next victim on Sunday...
