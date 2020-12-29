Bad times for SA, made worse by Covid

PREMIUM

It’s the time of the year when we indulge in the obligatory end-of-year reflection. In this year of the Covid-19 pandemic we have had very little time to think of anything else — and it has been a big year for the country.



SA has been downgraded to junk status, the Zondo Commission has heard more evidence of corruption, and maladministration, the ruling alliance has been chewing at its own limbs to break free from the Sisyphean rock it has to push back up the hill of trust and moral respectability...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.