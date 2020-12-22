Hosting Khomo Week a feather in EP’s cap
SA Rugby’s decision to award the hosting of the Grant Khomo Week to Nelson Mandela Bay in 2021 is a big feather in the EP Rugby Union’s cap.
Decisions on where SA hosts its flagship tournaments are not made lightly and the selection of Port Elizabeth shines a bright light on EP’s administrators...
