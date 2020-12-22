Opinion

Hosting Khomo Week a feather in EP’s cap

Editorial Comment None 22 December 2020

SA Rugby’s decision to award the hosting of the Grant Khomo Week to Nelson Mandela Bay in 2021 is a big feather in the EP Rugby Union’s cap.

Decisions on where SA hosts its flagship tournaments are not made lightly and the selection of Port Elizabeth shines a bright light on EP’s administrators...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X