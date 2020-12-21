The year 2020 was the year of the ‘Big Man Gone Loco’

Our politics, like the virus, is a long-term game with ups and downs; ignore the noise and frustration and look ahead

Let me not surprise you: the year 2020 was rubbish. I and many others will be happy to see the back of it. The politics were rubbish. There was little or no inspirational leadership. Many so-called leaders were shallow, small-minded and mean. We can only be thankful for the likes of Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and Angela Merkel of Germany. They were rays of sunshine in a gloom of mediocrity.



Donald Trump tried to tank the world’s most influential democracy while the Ethiopian prime minister, Nobel Peace prize winner Abiy Ahmed, took his country back to war. Rightwing forces continued their rise, with neo-Nazi groups such as the Proud Boys marching unashamedly through the streets of America. Jacob Zuma refused his day in court...

