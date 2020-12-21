New Covid variant is no laughing matter

Just as we were trying to come to grips with the Covid-19 virus and feeling cautiously optimistic that a vaccine may soon be available in SA and be the solution to the current crisis, a new ultra-infectious variant emerged.



On Friday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a new variant of the virus had been discovered in SA and it was spreading fast and “making young and previously healthy people severely ill”...

