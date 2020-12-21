New Covid variant is no laughing matter
Just as we were trying to come to grips with the Covid-19 virus and feeling cautiously optimistic that a vaccine may soon be available in SA and be the solution to the current crisis, a new ultra-infectious variant emerged.
On Friday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that a new variant of the virus had been discovered in SA and it was spreading fast and “making young and previously healthy people severely ill”...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.