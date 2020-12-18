Doctor’s achievement a true inspiration
A photograph of Dr Jaqueline Matroos leaning over the boundary wall of her family home in Windvogel was published in this newspaper on Thursday. Wearing a black graduation gown and a large smile on her face, and with her certificate in her hand and a modest home in the background, the photograph depicts triumph despite the many social and financial challenges that stood in her way.
Born into a life of poverty, Matroos defied the odds and achieved her goal of becoming a doctor...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.