Too soon to celebrate court victory
Judge Norman Davis must have been in a foul mood when he set aside basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s decision to rewrite the matric papers maths II and physical science II.
Describing the decision as “irregular and unlawful”, the judge dismissed the minister’s after-the-fact clarification that she did not in law have the authority to make the rewrite decision as “nonsensical ... an afterthought, devoid of a factual basis ... [a] shambles”. Haibo!..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.