All SA wants for Christmas is a break

While the elves demand money, the ‘anti-vaxxers’ dis shots and Ace gets an early gift, the rest of us just want order

PREMIUM

It was 10 days until Christmas and Santa Claus was rubbing the first layer of Deep Heat into Comet’s dodgy knee when a delegation of elves arrived with a list of demands written in glitter.



“Comrade,” said a particularly steely elf called Dandelion...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.