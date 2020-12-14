Opinion

Spread of disinformationnothing to laugh about

PREMIUM
Justice Malala Columnist 14 December 2020

The problem is not just chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng and his mad utterances about vaccines allegedly manufactured by the devil.

The problem is way bigger than the man who sits atop our highest court...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Most Read

X