No mercy for child maintenance shirkers
A retired high court judge has been accused of contempt of court by his estranged wife after ignoring an East London magistrate’s court interim maintenance order to support her and their children, pending their divorce.
A complaint was laid at the Gonubie police station after the man allegedly failed to meet his interim maintenance obligations...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.